Army porter killed, 3 soldiers among 5 injured in terror attack in J&K’s Baramulla

A porter was killed and five others, including three soldiers, were injured on Thursday (October 24, 2024) when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg area, officials said.

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

The officials said a porter was killed in the attack, while four soldiers sustained injuries.

The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, they added.

Further details are awaited.