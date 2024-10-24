GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Army porter killed, 3 soldiers among 5 injured in terror attack in J&K’s Baramulla

Officials said terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri in Baramulla district.

Updated - October 24, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Google Maps image locates Botapathri road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Google Maps image locates Botapathri road in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A porter was killed and five others, including three soldiers, were injured on Thursday (October 24, 2024) when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg area, officials said.

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

The officials said a porter was killed in the attack, while four soldiers sustained injuries.

The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, they added.

Further details are awaited.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:44 pm IST

