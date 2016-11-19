2 soldiers injured in Pakistan firing

In fresh ceasefire violations, three persons, two of them soldiers, were injured on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panchal Valley's Rajouri district on Saturday.

A Defence spokesman said an army jawan, identified as Sepoy Kala Singh of 8 Sikh Light and a BSF jawan, Constable Laltu Singh of 126 Battallion, were injured when Pakistan fired mortar shells and opened fire at forward posts.

Heavy firing was also reported from Kalsian area of Nowsherra Sector. A civilian, Shanti Devi, a resident of Khamba area, Bhawani, sustained splinter injuries due to mortar shells. Two houses were damaged.

Since morning, Pakistani Rangers opened fire and launched mortar attacks in Kalsian, Jhangar and Namb Karali areas of Nowshera Sector. The Defence spokesman said Army responded with "measured firing".

The firing in Sunderbani sector is the second ceasefire violation by the Pakistani side in less than six hours on Saturday.

Militant killed in Pulwama

One militant was killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday afternoon, sparking protests and stone-pelting by locals. Three examination centres were shifted due to the volatile situation.

A senior police officer told The Hindu that in renewed counter-insurgency operations, badly impacted by the four month long street agitation, security forces chased a group of militants in Pulwama’s Kakapora area.

“The hiding militants opened fire, which was returned. One militant was killed,” said the police official. The encounter took place at Begumbagh area late Saturday afternoon. The Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and the police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel cordoned off the area. Sources said the security forces laid an ambush after specific inputs about militant movement.

The news of the local militant’s killing sparked violent protests and clashes. Hundreds of local residents threw stones at the search party and police used tear-gas to disperse them.