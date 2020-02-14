2 sentenced to death for rape and murder of tribal girl

A court in south Tripura sentenced two men to death on Thursday, who were accused of raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl.

The verdict was announced 14 months after the gruesome incident occurred at Natun Baazar area of Gomati district.

Special Judge A.K. Nath, who was presiding over the trial, held Kastarai Tripura, 20, and Banjoy Tripura, 21, guilty of committing rape and murder and awarded death penalty to both of them.

Special Public Prosecutor Paltu Das, who headed the prosecution team, told The Hindu that the 14-year-old tribal girl was raped and murdered in East Manikya Dewanbari area on December 5, 2018.

The two accused were susbequently arrested and the prosecution established their involvement in the crime, he said.

The family of the victim girl hailed the death sentence handed to the two accused.

This is the second time in the last one year that a death sentence has been awarded in a rape and murder trial. On August 21, 2019, a district and sessions court judge in north Tripura had awarded death penalty to a man for raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl.