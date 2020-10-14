2 security personnel reported missing in Budgam

Srinagar

14 October 2020 12:33 IST

“The missing SPO is of concern. We are trying to locate him,” says IGP

: Two security personnel have gone missing along with service rifles from two different locations in central Kashmir’s Budgam.

Police sources said a Special Police Officer (SPO) was reported missing from his camp along with two AK-47 rifles in Budgam’s Chadoora area.

Preliminary reports suggest the SPO, Altaf Hussain Bhat, is a resident of Qazipora in Chadoora and was working with the police for the past five years.

“Two AK-47 rifles and three AK-47 magazines were also missing,” sources said.

In a separate incident, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable has been reported missing from Nagam area of Budgam. The constable, who is from Rajouri, left the camp two days ago.

“The missing SPO is of concern. We are trying to locate him and bring him back. We are investigating if the SSB personnel has gone on unauthorised leave,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.