National

2 security personnel reported missing in Budgam

File photo shows Police personnel at an encounter site in Budgam’s Chadoora area in central Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

: Two security personnel have gone missing along with service rifles from two different locations in central Kashmir’s Budgam.

Police sources said a Special Police Officer (SPO) was reported missing from his camp along with two AK-47 rifles in Budgam’s Chadoora area.

Preliminary reports suggest the SPO, Altaf Hussain Bhat, is a resident of Qazipora in Chadoora and was working with the police for the past five years.

“Two AK-47 rifles and three AK-47 magazines were also missing,” sources said.

In a separate incident, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable has been reported missing from Nagam area of Budgam. The constable, who is from Rajouri, left the camp two days ago.

“The missing SPO is of concern. We are trying to locate him and bring him back. We are investigating if the SSB personnel has gone on unauthorised leave,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

Comments
Related Articles

COVID-19 | NHRC sends advisories on protecting right to mental health

Viewer complains against Tanishq ad for ‘promoting communal intermingling’; ASCI junks it

‘Solid achievement’ of BJP’s ‘hate-filled cultural nationalism’: Rahul on IMF projections

﻿Die-hard CSK fan in Cuddalore district paints his house yellow

Modified PW engine on GoAir’s Hyderabad-Ahmedabad flight on Sep 19 developed mid-air snag

Struggle for solution to Kashmir issue will continue, says Mehbooba Mufti

Second flood warning issued at Prakasam Barrage, discharge over 6 lakh cusecs

Centre mandates all ministries, public depts, CPSUs to use BSNL, MTNL services

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 202 updates | Offer 20% reduction in fees: HC tells Kolkata schools

Bypass Reach I commissioned in Kerala

U.S. elections 2020 | Indian Americans still strongly identify with Democratic Party, says survey

Water taxi service to be launched in Alappuzha

Morning Digest: IMF says India's economy to contract by 10.3%, Mehbooba Mufti released after 14 months, and more

3 suspected cases of corona reinfection ‘described’ in India: ICMR

Five killed as heavy rain batters coastal districts

392 ‘festival special’ trains proposed to cater to demand

Psychology capsule for army personnel serving in Kashmir

Is it possible to extend OBC medical, dental seat quota in Tamil Nadu this year, SC asks Centre

Gujarat MLA and 4 others convicted in a rioting case

Govt. doesn’t view crime from prism of caste and creed: Kishan Reddy

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2020 12:33:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/2-security-personnel-reported-missing-in-budgam/article32851296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY