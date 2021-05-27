2-seater plane lands on Yamuna Expressway

It suffered a engine snag

A two-seater plane made an emergency landing on the Yamuna Expressway on Thursday after an engine snag, according to a DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) official.

The Cessna 152, used for training purposes, was flying on the Aligarh-Narnaul-Aligarh route when the incident occurred. Both the instructor and the trainee pilot are learnt to be safe. There was no damage to the aircraft.

“A combined team of the Aircraft Accident and Investigations Bureau (AAIB) and the DGCA will be sent to the site for investigation,” a senior DGCA official said.

“The aircraft encountered partial power loss. Before it could lose full power, the instructor identified the Yamuna Expressway and force-landed the aircraft,” the official stated.

The aircraft belonged to Pioneer Flying Academy.