2 PDP leaders held ahead of DDC poll results

Two senior People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have been arrested, just a day ahead of the counting in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Kashmir.
An official said the two south Kashmir-based leaders were detained on Monday morning and shifted to a police station in Anantnag’s Bijbehara town, also the hometown of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.
“One leader was arrested when he was heading for Srinagar from Anantnag,” a police official said.
The police have not disclosed the details of the case in which the arrests have been made.
They have been identified as Sartaj Madni, uncle of Ms. Mufti and also former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, and Peer Mansoor Hussain, a former legislator.
Meanwhile, Ms. Mufti termed the arrests “total lawlessness”.
“Mr. Madni and Mr. Hussain have been arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is ‘upar say order’. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out and out Gunda Raj,” Ms. Mufti tweeted.
