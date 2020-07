2 Pak militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

Indian Army soldiers take position near the Line of Control in J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu

29 July 2020 07:18 IST

Indian troops opened fire when they intercepted movement of a group of terrorists near the LoC in the Nowshera sector

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed and another was injured on Tuesday night as Indian Army personnel foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

They said Indian troops opened fire when they intercepted movement of a group of terrorists near the LoC in the Nowshera sector, they said.

They said there was a brief exchange of fire. Subsequently a blast took place, probably after an intruder stepped on a landmine.

In the gunfight and blast, two terrorists were killed and another was injured, they said.

The bodies of the slain terrorists were yet to be recovered. There is apprehension that their accomplices, who were pushed back, might have taken these with them from the spot.

“The entire area along the LoC has been cordoned off and searches are going on,” a source said.

On June 1, Army personnel had foiled a similar infiltration bid and killed three heavily-armed intruders in the same area.