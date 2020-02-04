2 Nepali women arrested with forged documents

Two Nepali women, who tried to sneak into Myanmar from India using “forged passports and official seals”, were arrested by the Immigration officials of Myanmar on Sunday evening. They handed over the women and the forged documents to the officials at the international gate. The police station at Moreh, border town in Manipur, registered an FIR.

Officials, who identified them as S. Sarasati (31) and Ghaising Kavita (36), said both are being interrogated.