2 more Omicron cases in Gujarat

63 new COVID cases reported

COVID-19 seems to be rearing its head in Gujarat again with the State recording three deaths and 63 cases, including two new cases of Omicron, on Friday. The new cases have been reported from Jamnagar in Saurashtra region.

“So far, three cases of the new variant have been found. All three cases are related. They are stable and under treatment,” said a health department official.

The State has suddenly seen spike in cases since Tuesday. On Wednesday, as many as 65 cases were reported while Thursday saw 70 cases.

As on Friday, there are 480 active cases in the State.

As part of the precautionary measures, the authorities have stepped up surveillance and testing in the major cities. Out of 63 cases reported on Friday, major cities like Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Vadodara and Surat saw cases in double digit.