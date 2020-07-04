2 militants killed, JCO among 3 injured in Kashmir encounter

Two militants were killed and three soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were injured in a day-long encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday.

One militant was killed in the initial exchange of fire with the security forces, as a cordon was being thrown around the Arrah area of Kulgam, a police official said.

Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir, said, “We brought the second holed up militant’s family to the encounter site. The family tried to persuade him to surrender. However, the trapped militant refused to surrender.” Later, the holed up militant was also killed.

Kulgam witnessed sporadic incidents of protests. Internet services were stopped in the district “as a precautionary measure”.

Police visit slain civilian’s home

Senior police officials, including the IGP, visited the house of a civilian who was killed in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore three days ago.

“The IGP consoled the family members and prayed for the departed soul,” a police spokesman said.

Bashir Ahmad Khan was killed on July 1 when he was in Sopore town with his three-year-old grandson. The images of the child sitting on the body of his grandfather went viral later.

The IGP assured the family of “an impartial probe”.