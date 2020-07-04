2 militants killed, JCO among 3 injured in Kashmir encounter

Two militants were killed and three soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were injured in a day-long encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday.
One militant was killed in the initial exchange of fire with the security forces, as a cordon was being thrown around the Arrah area of Kulgam, a police official said.
Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir, said, “We brought the second holed up militant’s family to the encounter site. The family tried to persuade him to surrender. However, the trapped militant refused to surrender.” Later, the holed up militant was also killed.
Kulgam witnessed sporadic incidents of protests. Internet services were stopped in the district “as a precautionary measure”.
Police visit slain civilian’s home
Senior police officials, including the IGP, visited the house of a civilian who was killed in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore three days ago.
“The IGP consoled the family members and prayed for the departed soul,” a police spokesman said.
Bashir Ahmad Khan was killed on July 1 when he was in Sopore town with his three-year-old grandson. The images of the child sitting on the body of his grandfather went viral later.
The IGP assured the family of “an impartial probe”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath