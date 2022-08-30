2 militants killed in Shopian encounter

Police said they were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, and further identification was being ascertained

Special Correspondent SRINAGAR
August 30, 2022 18:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, the J&K police said on Tuesday.

The police said the two militants who got killed, were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and further identification was being ascertained.

Earlier in the day, a gunfight broke out between the militants and the government forces at Nagbal village of Zainapora area during a search operation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated. A search operation is underway in the area,” the police said.

“A search operation is underway in the area”J&K Police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app