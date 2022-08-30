2 militants killed in Shopian encounter

Special Correspondent August 30, 2022 18:58 IST

Police said they were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, and further identification was being ascertained

Two militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, the J&K police said on Tuesday. The police said the two militants who got killed, were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and further identification was being ascertained. Earlier in the day, a gunfight broke out between the militants and the government forces at Nagbal village of Zainapora area during a search operation. “The hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated. A search operation is underway in the area,” the police said. “A search operation is underway in the area”J&K Police



