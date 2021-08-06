National

2 militants killed in Rajouri encounter

Army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control at Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

Two unidentified militants have been killed in an operation by security forces in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district on Friday, August 6, 2021.

“A joint operation was launched on Thursday night in a forest area of Thanamandi, Rajouri. It was launched after the inputs were established by the police. In the firefight, two terrorists have been neutralised so far,” officials said.

The operation was on to trace any other militants hiding in the area, they added.

The police said they were keeping a tab on the movement of militants for around 20 days.

Preliminary reports suggested that the militants may have crossed into J&K from Pakistan occupied Kashmir last month. Rajouri is a frontier district and is close to the Line of Control.


