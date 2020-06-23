National

2 militants, CRPF jawan killed in Pulwama encounter

A file picture of an Army jawan stands guard near an encounter site in Pulwama district, south Kashmir.

A file picture of an Army jawan stands guard near an encounter site in Pulwama district, south Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The search in the area continues, the police said.

Two unidentified militants and a CRPF jawan were killed in an ongoing operation of the security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama on Tuesday.

A gunfight, which erupted during a search and cordon operation of the security forces, was reported in Bandzoo area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama.

"Two militants and a CRPF jawan, who got injured in an exchange of fire, died," said Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.

It was a joint operation of the police, army’s 55 RR and CRPF.

Around 108 militants have been killed in operations in Kashmir this year. June saw around 32 killings of militants so far.

