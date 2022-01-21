2 militant recruits held in Kashmir

Srinagar

21 January 2022 04:44 IST

Police recover arms, ammunition

The J&K police on Thursday said they arrested two fresh recruits of militants in the Valley and recovered arms and ammunition.

A police spokesman said an active terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo from Shopian’s Memandar area, was arrested Budgam’s Chadoora area.

“Acting on a specific information regarding the presence of terrorist, a search operation was launched in Gamander area of Chadoora, Budgam, early in the morning. Naikoo was arrested and incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, two pistol magazines and 16 pistol rounds, were recovered from his possession,” the police said.

Preliminary reports suggested that Naikoo was a fresh recruit and may have joined the LeT last December.

In a separate operation, the police arrested another missing youth, who had recently joined terror ranks, in Pulwama.

“At a checkpoint established at Pachahar area of Pulwama’s Rajpora, security forces intercepted a suspicious person. He was challenged by the naka party but he tried to flee from the spot as also attempted to fire upon the joint party. However, he was apprehended tactfully,” the police said.

The police identified him as Rahil Showkat Dar from Drabgam area of Pulwama.

“He had recently gone missing regarding which a missing report was got lodged by his family members at Police Station Rajpora and had recently joined terror ranks,” the police said.

The police said one pistol and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession.