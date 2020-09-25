2 LeT militants killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar:

25 September 2020 11:22 IST

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition recovered, say police

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in a night-long encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Also read: TV analyst and lawyer shot dead at his residence in Kashmir

“Two LeT militants have been killed and incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site. A search is on in the area,” a police spokesman said.

Advertising

Advertising

The police have not identified the slain militants.

Also read: Comment | In Kashmir, still a long way to go

The encounter between the militants and the security forces started in Anantnag’s Sirhama area on Thursday afternoon.

“The fire was halted in the night. The houses where militants were hiding were encircled. The exchange of fire resumed on Friday morning, resulting in killing of both the holed-up militants,” the police said.

One militant and a CRPF jawan were killed in two separate incidents in Kashmir on Thursday, as militant attacks and search operations again see a spike in Kashmir.