2 Indian children to climb Mount Elbrus

Two Indian children are all set to try to conquer Europe’s highest peak, Mount Elbrus in Russia’s Caucasus, with their parents to support the cause of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’.

Accompanied by their parents Sarika and Jignesh Mehta, 9-year-old Dhanshree and her 13-year-old brother Janam will make the attempt.

Both the children love adventure. “We have been a part of a lot of social activities in the past and want to continue doing so further,” Dhanshree said in a statement.

Inspired by mother

“My inspiration is my mother who is a psychologist by profession. She has also done many expeditions for social causes,” she said.

“I have grown up watching her climb Drang Drung Glacier, Island Peak, Kongma La Pass, Base Camp Everest, Kala Patthar, Chadar Frozen River Track, and Mount Kilimanjaro. I want to be like her,” she added.

Rigorous training

A task like this needs a lot of preparation and the children have trained hard.

“The preparations are rigorous. For past five months, we have been getting up at 4.30 a.m. for our training of breathing, cardio, hill climb and then breakfast,” said Janam. “Then, we go to school and return home by 3.30 pm. After lunch and a power nap, we attend our coaching classes. In the evening, there is again a small training followed by dinner and school homework,” he added.

“Whenever we have time, we go for our hill and rock climbing practice. Now, we are all very excited and all set to take up the challenge.”