2 held for hurling bombs at Bengal BJP MLA’s house

NEW DELHI

27 October 2021 00:47 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons for allegedly hurling bombs on the premises of Pawan Kumar Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bhatpara in West Bengal. On Tuesday, the agency conducted searches and arrested Rahul Kumar and Badal Kumar Basfore, both residents of Bhatpura. Earlier, the local police had arrested two accused in the case on September 8.

The incident took place in the early hours of September 8 when three crude bombs were hurled.

