2 crore graduates register in eSHRAM unorganised worker portal

NEW DELHI

03 February 2022 19:04 IST

Just over 2 crore people who declared that they held a graduation degree or higher education have signed up for the Centre’s portal for unorganised sector workers since it was launched in August 2021, according to a government written response in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

To Janata Dal (United) MP Ram Nath Thakur’s question, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said the eSHRAM portal, launched on August 26, 2021 as a national database of unorganised workers, had registered 24.54 crore workers as on January 30.

“The number of workers declaring holding the degree of graduation or higher education is 2,00,88,063.”

While launching the portal, the government said it would be used to formulate welfare schemes for unorganised sector workers. So far, a majority of those who have signed up are women (52%), according to another reply by the Ministry.