Police inspect the site of the bomb explosion at a bus stand in Udhampur on September 29, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Two civilians were injured in coordinated detonation of two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), planted on two parked buses, within eight hours on September 29 in Jammu's Udhampur district, just four days ahead of Union Home minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to J&K.

The first blast took place inside an empty bus parked outside a petrol pump in Udhampur's Domail area around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Two civilians, who were sleeping on a nearby bus, were injured due to the impact of the explosion, which shattered the window panes of several parked vehicles. Officials said both the injured were hospitalised and "out of danger".

Another blast took place in an empty bus parked inside the Udhampur bus stand around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, around 4 km away from the first blast site, officials said. Udhampur houses the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

"The buses have originated from the same location. On examination, it was found that the nature of explosions is same. These were high-intensity blasts. Use of sticky bombs and timers cannot be ruled out," Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said.

The Army's bomb disposal squad and the police joined hands to investigate the nature of blasts. Forensic experts and NIA team also visited the sites. Officials said these blasts could have inflicted major damage if detonated during the day.

"We are investigating different aspects of the blasts. It seems the handiwork of modules busted in the recent past. When these IEDs were planted is being investigated. We are working on old leads. We are hopeful to find some clues soon," ADGP Singh said.

The police searched all the buses, which started from the Udhampur bus stand, for explosives. Special checkpoints were set up on different routes.

The blasts took place as Union minister Shah is scheduled to arrive in J&K on October 3. He is scheduled to address two public rallies in Kashmir and Jammu.

Earlier, one civilian was killed and 13 injured in a blast in Udhampur on March 9, 2022, this year.