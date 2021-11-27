Two cargo vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch

he Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is continuously monitoring the area of collision for an oil spill.

AHMEDABAD

27 November 2021 22:33 IST

No oil spill detected, says Indian Coast Guard

In a freak accident mid-sea, two merchant vessels collided in the Gulf of Kutch off the Gujarat coast. No casualty or oil spill has been reported following the incident that occurred in an area considered to be a very sensitive marine diversity reserve.

According to officials, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is continuously monitoring the area of collision for an oil spill.

As per the press statement issued by the ICG, the collision between oil/ chemical tanker MV Atlantic Grace and bulk carrier MV Aviator occurred around 9.30 p.m. on November 26 .

After the incident, the ICG ships and a helicopter deployed for area assessment have reported no oil spills or marine pollution from both the vessels.

is registered in Hong Kong and had 22 Indian crew members on board, while MV Aviator is registered in the Marshall Islands and had a 22-member crew from the Philippines.

As soon as the information was received, the ICG deployed two ships to assess the area, as it is a “very sensitive marine diversity reserve.”

A Coast Guard pollution control vessel, ICGS Samudra Pavak, was diverted for assessment and to initiate preventive measures.

“ICG ships/helicopters deployed for area assessment have reported no oil spills or marine pollution from both the merchant vessels and the area is being continuously monitored for any marine pollution eventuality,” a press statement issued by the ICG said.