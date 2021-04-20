2 booked for leaking departmental exam paper

CPMG director accused of taking ₹3 lakh from 12 candidates

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a director with the Chief Post Master General (CPMG) office in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, along with a private person, for allegedly leaking a paper of the departmental competitive examination held in September 2019.

The accused persons have been identified as CPMG director N.R. Meena and his conduit, Shyam. The case pertains to the examination conducted for the posts of assistants/sorting assistants in the postal divisions on September 15, 2019.

Two papers were prepared for the examination, one supplied by the Postal Directorate in Delhi and the other by Mr. Meena, in which 908 candidates appeared. One of them later lodged a complaint alleging that although he had performed well in the first paper, he found the questions in the second paper to be “very tough”.

Stating that several undeserving candidates still managed to qualify, the complainant alleged that corrupt means had been adopted in conducting the examination.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the authorities held a sample test in which 153 candidates appeared. However, those who had scored highest marks in both the papers skipped the test. Some others, who had got good marks earlier, performed poorly in the same paper, raising suspicion.

During the departmental inquiry, one of the candidates admitted to have paid ₹3 lakh to Mr. Meena for getting a copy of the paper. Ahead of the test, he had stayed with 12 other candidates who were provided handwritten papers for ₹3 lakh each. The money was paid through Shyam, it was alleged.