2 arrested in Jammu hate speech case: police

Provocative slogans were allegedly raised against a particular community during a rally on Independence Day

August 20, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two accused in a hate speech case in Jammu during a rally on Independence Day.

“Two accused have been arrested. More arrests will follow. Such incidents hurting religious sentiments of any community will not be tolerated in Jammu,” a Jammu-based police spokesman said.

The police said an FIR under Sections 295-A and 147 of the India Penal Code has been lodged at the Pacca Danga station.

The police action comes just a day after former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing provocative slogans being raised against a particular community allegedly during a rally on Independence Day.

A group of Jammu-based lawyers, headed by advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, had also demanded action in the hate speech case. “These objectionable slogans were raised to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu,” Mr. Ahmed said.

