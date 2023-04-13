HamberMenu
1996 or 2004: the dilemma before Opposition parties

The Opposition is evenly divided into two camps — the 2004 United Progressive Alliance model with Congress at the fulcrum and the 1996 United Front model with Congress kept outside

April 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Sobhana K Nair
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address a joint press conference in New Delhi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address a joint press conference in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s two-day tour to Delhi during which he met Congress and Left parties is being seen as a first step towards constructing a cogent Opposition strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The conversations over the last two days underline two options for the Opposition — the 2004 United Progressive Alliance model with the Congress at the fulcrum and 1996 United Front model with the Congress kept outside.

The Opposition is evenly divided into these two camps. The Aam Aadmi Party, the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi are convinced with the 1996 model. During Mr. Kumar’s meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, the Congress asked him to begin dialogue with the parties that aren’t “comfortable” with the Congress, underscoring the importance of the 1996 model. But three major opposition forces — the DMK, NCP, Left parties and the RJD — insist that a strong attack on the BJP can’t be mounted without the Congress at the core of any opposition formation — read the 2004 model. In a follow-up to the meeting with Mr. Kumar, Mr. Kharge is also scheduled to meet NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, where Mr. Gandhi is also expected to join. The Congress itself has articulated repeatedly that no opposition front can be formed without them.  

Mr. Kumar, though has openly backed a Congress-led opposition front, can foresee a better future for himself in the former model.

Once Mr. Kharge and Mr. Kumar talks to both the camps, a larger joint opposition meeting is planned towards the end of this month.

On Thursday, Mr. Kumar met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D. Raja before returning to Patna in time for Ambedkar Jayanti on Friday.

The three lines

Speaking to The Hindu after his meeting with Mr. Kumar, Mr. Yechury said the Opposition had to simultaneously work on three lines. “The seat-sharing arrangement to maximise the anti-BJP votes has to be worked out at the State level, keeping the political peculiarities in mind. Second, at the national level the front-line leadership of opposition parties must conduct joint campaign to emphasise the necessity of safeguarding the socio-democratic character of India and constitutional structures. The third level is rallying on common issues like the threat to the federal structure and Centre-State relationship,” he explained.

The opposition talks, Mr. Raja said, were geared towards only the single objective of ousting the BJP in the 2024 elections. “Our country is in turmoil and all sections of society are vocal against BJP misrule. Unity of secular-democratic forces is must to protect our democracy and people,” he said.

(With inputs from Sandeep Phukan)

