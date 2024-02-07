GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1984 riots | Delhi High Court gives SIT time to respond to plea seeking action against Kamal Nath

February 07, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave time to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file its status report on a plea seeking action against Congress’ Kamal Nath for his alleged role in a case relating to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The case is related to a mob of rioters storming the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the city. Congress leader Mr. Nath had previously denied the charges.

On January 27, 2022, the High Court had asked the SIT, set up by the Union Home ministry, to file the status report on the plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

On Tuesday, counsel for the SIT asked the court for more time to file the status report as the records had to be traced.

Mr. Sirsa sought a direction to the SIT to take action against Mr. Nath in the FIR lodged in 1984 at the Parliament Street police station. Five persons were named as accused in the case, but were discharged due to lack of evidence. However, Mr. Nath was never named in the FIR.

Mr. Sirsa claimed that Mr. Nath, also former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, allegedly gave shelter to five people who were accused in the case.

The SIT was set up on February 12, 2015, following a recommendation by the Home Ministry-appointed Justice (Retd.) G.P. Mathur committee. The three-member SIT comprises two inspector general-rank IPS officers and a judicial officer.

The SIT, in September 2019, decided to reopen seven anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial was closed.

