1984 Bhopal gas tragedy: Madhya Pradesh to go into funds received by NGOs

State Minister for Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Arif Aqeel has directed the Finance Department to investigate alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) by NGOs working for the victims of the tragedy in 1984.

“Those leading these NGOs have won international awards, held press conferences abroad and amassed wealth for themselves without caring for the victims. They should be transparent about the source and spending of their funds. After all, they seek funds in the name of the victims,” he told The Hindu on phone.

Without naming the NGOs, he said, “They could declare their sources to the District Collector, after which no questions would be asked. Despite my appeals for transparency, they have not responded or met me. Moreover, the Centre has not been supporting us in rehabilitating the victims.”

Sambhavna Trust’s founder Satinath Sarangi said it accepted funds from only ordinary people and rejected corporate support. “As medical intervention is a political affair, if we accept funds from governments or funding agencies, there are chances of manipulation. When the Trust was set up in 1996, we had decided not to take money from governments, corporates and funding agencies. We had advertised in The Guardian for funds and several individuals came out in support.”

The Sambhavna and the Chingari trusts received foreign funds through the Bhopal Medical Appeal, a charity registered in the U.K. So far, more than 25,000 individuals from 45 countries had donated an average of £28.09 to the Trust. More than 6,000 individuals had donated more than once in the past five years, said Mr. Sarangi. “ During our annual exhibition, we put out expenditure statements to the public.”

Rachna Dhingra, coordinator, the International Campaign for Justice in Bhopal, said Mr. Aqeel was reacting to a letter the NGOs wrote to the Chief Minister in March stating he was “unfit to be a Minister” as he didn’t stand by the victims after the election.

“According to the State government, 15,342 people died due to the disaster, yet in the curative petition submitted to the Supreme Court they said only 5,295 did. Before the Assembly election, Mr. Aqeel had assured the victims that if elected, the Congress government would present the correct figures to the court and provide free medical treatment to those living in areas with contaminated groundwater. After being elected, he even refused to attend a public meeting of victims as it had less than 500 participants. Then we realised he won’t do anything for them,” she said, adding that he had made a similar accusation in February.

K.K. Dubey, Deputy Secretary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, confirmed that Mr. Aqeel had mentioned the investigation in a meeting. However, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department Anurag Jain said as the department was yet to peruse a note it may have received from the Minister, the scope of the investigation was not yet decided.

On the night of December 2, 1984, toxic gas methyl isocyanate leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, affecting more than five lakh persons and killing thousands.