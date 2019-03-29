1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC grants two more months to SIT to complete its probe

The Supreme Court on Friday granted two more months to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete its probe into 186 cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

A Bench comprising Justices S.A. Bobde and S. Abdul Nazeer extended the time after the SIT said that more than 50% of the work was. The SIT also wanted two more months to complete the investigation.

The SC also issued notice to parties on a plea by petitioner S. Gurlad Singh Kahlon, a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, seeking inquiry into role of 62 policemen named in the riots.

The apex court had on January 11 last year constituted the SIT headed by former Delhi High Court judge Justice S.N. Dhingra and comprising retired IPS officer Rajdeep Singh and serving IPS officer Abhishek Dular to supervise further probe into the 186 riots cases, in which closure reports had been filed earlier.

However, the SIT presently has only two members as Mr. Singh had declined to be a part of the team on “personal grounds” .

Large-scale riots had broken out in the national capital in the aftermath of the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh security guards on the morning of October 31, 1984. The violence had claimed 2,733 lives in Delhi alone.