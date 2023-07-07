1984 anti-Sikh riots | Court issues fresh notice to produce records against Jagdish Tytler

July 07, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on July 6 issued a fresh notice to the person in charge of the record room of a trial court to produce the documents of a case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler during 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The matter pertains to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case following the death of three Sikhs at Pul Bangash locality on November 1, 1984.

The notice was issued by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand to the record room in-charge at a Karkardooma court where the case was heard earlier. The in-charge is to produce the case record by July 7, the next hearing date of the matter.

“Fresh notice has been issued to in-charge of record room of Karkardooma court. Record is to be produced by 11 a.m. on Friday,” the court directed, noting that the record had been located.

In May this year, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Mr. Tytler in a case pertaining to anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. The investigating agency alleged that Mr. Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked the mob” that got assembled at Pul Bangash locality on November 1, 1984 that resulted in the killing of the three Sikhs.

The charge sheet was filed almost 39 years after the incident in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Rouse Avenue District Court. The agency has invoked charges of rioting and murder, among others, against Mr. Tytler.

The Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in 2000 by the government of India to probe the riot. After consideration of the Commission’s report, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued directions to the CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others.

The agency had previously given a clean chit to Mr. Tytler in this case but had to re-open it on a court order in 2015.

