1971 was Indira’s finest year, says Sonia Gandhi

Cong. chief recalls the boldness, resilience of the former PM during Bangladesh Liberation War

The 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War was an example of perfectly executed political, diplomatic and military strategy that occupies a distinctive place in the history of the sub-continent and shaped geography under Indira Gandhi’s leadership, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Ms. Sonia Gandhi made these observations while delivering the keynote address at an event organised by the Congress on the eve of the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war and the liberation of Bangladesh.

Recalling the boldness and resilience of the former Prime Minister, the Congress chief said, “ ... it will not be an exaggeration to say that 1971 was, in many ways, Indira Gandhi’s finest year — starting with the massive mandate she received in March.”

The Congress president said Indira Gandhi understood the implications when the brutal crackdown in Dhaka started and swung into action by reaching out to all political parties, public figures, writing to Presidents, Prime Ministers, dispatching emissaries abroad and having the Soviet Union on India’s side.

“And how can we ever forget the manner in which she stood up with the greatest fortitude to the crass insensitivity and crude bullying of the then President of the United States and some of his advisers, and did India proud,” Ms. Sonia Gandhi said.

The Congress chief also congratulated Bangladesh for graduating from being categorised as a “Least Developed Nation” to a “Developing Nation” by the United Nations.

Ms. Sonia Gandhi said much had been written about 1971 and undoubtedly one owed gratitude to the individuals who played a pivotal and defining role, “but it was in reality the triumph of the will of the people of Bangladesh and a fulfilment of their aspirations”.

“It was also a victory of the people of India under the leadership of their Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” she added.

The programme was to mark the conclusion of the various events that the Congress had organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war.

Among those who shared their views on the war included Lieutenant General A.R.K. Reddy, Vice-Admiral S.K. Bhasin and Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, distinguished members of the defence forces who participated in the war.

Others who were present included former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, and convener of the programme Captain Praveen Davar.