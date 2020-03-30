1971 war icon Chandan Singh is dead

Air Vice-Marshal (AVM) Chandan Singh (retired), 95, who played a pivotal role in transport operations during the 1962 war between India and China, and who was instrumental in helicopter operations during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh passed away on Sunday. He was decorated with a Maha Vir Chakra and a Vir Chakra.

“The man who flew us across the Meghna river in 1971 passed away at 12:00 hrs on Sunday at Jodhpur. With his passing away an icon to generations of officers has also departed, the like of whom only the fortunate can get to meet and know,” said Major Chandrakant Singh, VrC, a decorated veteran of the 1971 war who knew AVM Singh very well and is the author of his upcoming biography. “How I wish he could have been there to see the release of his biography A Cavalier in the Sky, which has been scheduled for release in May,” Maj. Singh said.

Vital supplies

AVM Singh was awarded the Vir Chakra for dropping vital supplies in the Chip Chap area in Ladakh during the 1962 war despite his aircraft being hit 19 times by enemy ground fire.

He also dropped AMX-13 tanks at Chushul in eastern Ladakh despite they being heavier than the carrying capacity of the AN-12 aircraft which slowed the advance of Chinese troops. He was awarded Maha Vir Chakra for his role in the 1971 war when he was a Group Captain commanding an Air Force Station in the East. He played a key role in helicopter operations to ferry men and material, including over the pivotal Meghna river crossing which allowed the Indian Army to move swiftly to Dhaka.

“The officer who was the brains behind all the helicopter and transport operations in the 1971 war in Bangladesh, including setting up the fledgling Bangladesh Air Force with one armed Chetak and an Otter. And the heli-lifts! Most important was jointmanship with Lt. Gen. Sagat Singh. Rest in Peace,” AVM Manmohan Bahadur (retired), Additional Director, Centre for Air Power Studies, said on Twitter.

During the 1965 war, AVM Singh flew several missions over Pakistan where the AN-12 a transport aircraft was used in an offensive role, a task for which it was not designed. These missions still remain classified, Maj. Singh said.

Aviation research

“After the 1962 war, AVM Singh helped raise the Aviation Research Centre (ARC) at Charbatia in Odisha from where secret missions were flown to Tibet,” he stated.

AVM Singh was born on December 03, 1925 in Bagawas near Jodhpur and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the Jodhpur Lancers at the age of 16.

He fought in the Second World War with his regiment in Iraq, Persia, Egypt and Palestine and towards the end of the war, on the advice of Maharaja Umed Singh, he moved to the Royal Indian Air Force.

He began flying the Spitfire fighters but after an accident in 1949 was shifted to the transport stream. “He pioneered the procedures for transport aircraft to fly into the Himalayan valleys on supply missions to remote army posts. The operating procedures that he introduced are now followed by all air forces the world over when operating in similar conditions,” Maj. Singh stated. AVM Singh was awarded an Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) as a Squadron Leader, normally given to officers of two star rank and above.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter and their spouses and four grandchildren.