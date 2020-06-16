1971 war hero passes away

New Delhi:

16 June 2020 21:00 IST

“He was admitted initially to a private hospital for a stent procedure,” a senior official said.

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Raj Mohan Vohra, who was a 1971 war hero and a Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) awardee, has died due to coronavirus (COVID-19), senior officials said on Tuesday. He was 88.

His cremation was held on Sunday, the officials said.

Then a Lieutenant Colonel, Vohra commanded the elite Hodson’s Horse in the Shakargarh Sector during the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and was awarded the MVC for his conspicuous bravery and leadership. During the Battle of Basantar, the regiment came under heavy fire from the enemy and faced huge resistance, but 27 enemy tanks were destroyed under his able command, the officials said. The MVC, which Vohra received in 1972, is the country’s second highest gallantry award.

In his long and illustrious career, he tenanted many prestigious appointments, including GOC-in-C Eastern Command and GOC 31 Armoured Division, the officials said.

Born in 1932 in Shimla, the veteran officer was from the pioneer course of the National Defence Academy, and was commissioned into the 14 Horse in December 1952, they said. An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the officer fought in the Punjab sector during the Indo-Pak War of 1965, the officials said.