1971 genocide masterminds yet to be held accountable: Indian High Commissioner

NEW DELHI

14 December 2020 21:25 IST

Taking forward the memory of the events part of cooperative vision of South Asia, he says

The perpetrators of the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh have not yet been brought to justice for their action, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswamy. At an event organised by an Indian think tank on Monday, the envoy said, taking forward the memory of the events of 1971 is part of the cooperative vision of South Asia.

“Redressal or at least acknowledgement of what happened in 1971 is also important. We need to remember the perpetrators of these crimes — the orchestrators, the directors and the masterminds who committed these crimes — have never been brought to justice. Indeed there hasn’t been enough of an effort to recall that this is indeed a genocide,” said Mr. Doraiswamy at the virtual event organised by the Observer Research Foundation. The comment is expected to highlight memories of close ties of the past right before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually on December 17 for a summit.

Mr. Doraiswamy’s comments came on a day Bangladesh marks as the Martyred Intellectuals Day to remember the teachers, journalists and poets killed on this day in 1971 by the Pakistan army and its local collaborator Al-Badr. The massacre was the last phase of the genocide that began in March that year which triggered mass refugee flow into India and ultimately the India-Pakistan war which ended on December 16 with the surrender of the Pakistan Army. The massacre is viewed as a last moment vengeance against the intellectuals of Bangladesh who had consistently criticised Pakistan aArmy’s actions in the erstwhile East Pakistan.

Advertising

Advertising

Bangladesh Muktijuddho Manch organised a protest rally in Dhaka on Monday and attempted to march to the High Commission of Pakistan in the capital. The Manch said, “Pakistan should apologise for the genocide of 1971 without any further delay and the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka should stop conspiring against the spirit of 1971,” said former Justice Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik. He also called for increasing surveillance on the activities of Pakistani diplomats stationed in Dhaka.

Mr. Doraiswamy said the memory of 1971 should be preserved by both India and Bangladesh. “Making sure that the memory of 1971 is taken forward is important not just that something that Bangladesh must do but also that all of us who are invested in the idea of a stronger and more cooperative South Asia region need to engage with. That applies equally to India and Bangladesh.”

The comments came days after Ms. Hasina reminded the envoy of Pakistan that the painful memories of the genocide of 1971 will never be forgotten by Bangladesh. She met Pakistan’s High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui in a rare audience for a Pakistani diplomat on December 3 and said, “The incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will forever remain.”