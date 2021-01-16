191 COVID-19 fatalities in past 24 hours

Gap between total recovered cases and active cases has grown to 99,68,682 now

One hundred and ninety-one COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, with six States/UTs (Union Territories) accounting for 66.19% of them. Maharashtra saw the maximum (45), and it was followed by Kerala (23) and West Bengal (16), said a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The country’s total active caseload (2,11,033) further slumped to account for two per cent of the total positive cases. The cases were 2,10,120 last on June 29, 2020.

“The total recoveries have crossed 96% of the total cases, at 96.55%. Currently 2,11,033 cases are positive and are either in supervised home isolation or in hospitals. The recovered cases are above one crore (1,01,79,033). The recovery rate has progressively shown a sustained climb,’’ the Ministry said.

The gap between the total recovered cases and active cases had grown to 99,68,682 now.

As per data released, the active cases follow a downward slide, with 25 States and UTs reporting less than 5,000 active cases. Kerala reported the maximum number of single day recoveries (4,603). It was followed by Maharashtra (3,500) and Chhattisgarh (1009).

The Ministry said that 80.81% of the new cases were from eight States and UTs. “Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,624, followed by Maharashtra (3,145) and West Bengal (708).’’