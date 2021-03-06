1.90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses given: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI

06 March 2021 01:00 IST

The cumulative doses of COVID19 vaccine administered in the country crossed 1.90 crore on Friday, said a release issued by the Health Ministry.

The release said a total of 1,90,40,175 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Friday, according to provisional report: 68,96,529 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who had taken the first dose and 32,94,612 HCWs who had taken the second dose; 62,94,755 Frontline Worker (FLWs) (1st dose), 1,23,191 FLWs (2nd dose), 21,17,862 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,13,226 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

A total of 10,34,672 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Friday, the forty-ninth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination — 8,25,537 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 2,09,135 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose, according to the provisional report.

Advertising

Advertising