19 former senior officials, academicians join the BJP

They included a former member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, former Lieutenant Generals and Major Generals, a former Vice Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, a former Chancellor of Maulana Azad University

Updated - September 11, 2024 06:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Retired senior Army officers, former Ambassadors, civil servants, and academicians were among those who joined the BJP on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: X:@HardeepSPuri

Retired senior Army officers, former Ambassadors, civil servants, and academicians were among those who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) at the residence of senior party leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

They included a former member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, former Lieutenant Generals and Major Generals, a former Vice Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, a former Chancellor of Maulana Azad University, and former Chairperson-cum-Managing Directors of Maharatna public sector undertakings. BJP leaders Neelkant Bakshi and Sardar Impreet Singh were also present.

While addressing the media during the event, the new BJP members expressed “their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat). They condemned divisive forces that aim to disrupt the unity of the country and voiced their disappointment over recent remarks made by Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi”.

Published - September 11, 2024 06:16 pm IST

