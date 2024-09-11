19 former senior officials, academicians join the BJP

Retired senior Army officers, former Ambassadors, civil servants, and academicians were among those who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) at the residence of senior party leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

They included a former member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, former Lieutenant Generals and Major Generals, a former Vice Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, a former Chancellor of Maulana Azad University, and former Chairperson-cum-Managing Directors of Maharatna public sector undertakings. BJP leaders Neelkant Bakshi and Sardar Impreet Singh were also present.

पार्टी विचार परिवार का हो रहा विस्तार

राष्ट्र की प्रगति के पथ पर चल रहे देशवासी

भाजपा से जुड़ रहे राष्ट्रवादी!



तेज गति से जारी भाजपा सदस्यता अभियान के तहत केवल 8 दिन में ही भाजपा से जुड़ने वाले साथियों का आंकड़ा 2 करोड़ के पार हो गया है।

PM @narendramodi जी के क्रांतिकारी… pic.twitter.com/s38dwaeM3J — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 11, 2024

While addressing the media during the event, the new BJP members expressed “their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat). They condemned divisive forces that aim to disrupt the unity of the country and voiced their disappointment over recent remarks made by Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi”.