19 children to get PM’s national award on January 22

January 20, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - New Delhi

The PMRBP award is given to children for their exceptional achievements in different sectors

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children from Kashi Vidyapith as part of his 68th birthday celebrations in Varanasi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 19 children will be conferred with the national children’s awards for the year 2024 by President Draupadi Murmu on January 22.

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ would be given to 9 boys and 10 girls in six categories – namely art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service and sports.

The awardees belong to 18 States and Union Territories, including 2 aspirational districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the awardees on January 23. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani will also meet and congratulate them for their exemplary performances in their respective categories, an official statement said.

The Central government confers the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) award to children for their exceptional achievements. The awards are conferred upon the children in the age group 5-18 years. Each awardee is given a medal and a certificate.

Some of the awardees this year are Charvi A. (Sports) from Karnataka, Suhani Chauhan (Innovation) from Delhi, Pendalaya Lakshmi Priya (Art and Culture) from Telangana, and R. Surya Prakash (Sports) from Andhra Pradesh.

In a unique initiative, Artificial Intelligence was used for data crawling for the past 2 years through media content for selecting the awardees for this year apart from various other means.

