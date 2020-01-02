National

19 CBI officials transferred or given additional charge

A file picture of the CBI office complex in New Delhi.

A file picture of the CBI office complex in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Abhay Singh moved to Delhi

In a reshuffle, 19 officials of the CBI have been transferred or given additional charge.

Abhay Singh, DIG, who is supervising the investigation in the Muzaffarpur shelter-home sexual assault cases, has been sent to the Economic Offences Wing (Delhi) from the Special Crime Branch (Kolkata).

Nitin Deep Blaggan, DGP, who heads the Anti-Corruption unit, has been given the additional charge of Anti-Corruption-V unit.

Assistant Inspector-General (Policy) Vivek Priyadarshi has been transferred to Jaipur. Partha Mukherjee, SP of the Economic Offences-IV unit in Kolkata, will replace him.

Vijayendra Bidari, SP in Economic Offences-III, has been shifted to the Interpol Coordination unit. He has also been given the charge of systems wing.

Anti-corruption unit

Kiran S., SP, part of the team pursuing the AgustaWestland and the Vijay Mallya cases, has been posted in the Anti-Corruption-V unit.

Among the others transferred or allocated additional charge are Jayadevan A, Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, P.K. Manjhi, Jay Narayan Rana, Santanu Kar, P.K. Pandey, Abhishek Dular, Anoop T. Mathew, Rajpal Meena and Shiyas A, SPs.

At the Addl. SP level, Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Gajanand Bairwa and S.D. Mishra have been transferred.

