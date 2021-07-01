₹185-cr. assets of Frost International, others attached

NEW DELHI

01 July 2021 04:44 IST

They ‘diverted bank funds and used them for acquiring assets’

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over ₹185 crore of Frost International Limited and others in a money-laundering case.

The properties also belong to the group companies, Globiz Exim Private Limited, NSD Nirman Private Limited and R.S. Builders, besides the promoters or directors. They are located in Delhi, Gurugram, Kanpur, Mumbai, Kolkata and Tamil Nadu.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the CBI in January last year.

It is alleged that Frost International and its group companies diverted the bank funds and used them for acquiring assets.

In another case related to Srijan scam, the agency has seized properties worth ₹4.10 crore. They include 12 flats in Bhagalpur, Patna and Ghaziabad, five plots in different parts of Bihar and a vehicle.

The agency alleges that huge funds were siphoned off from the government accounts after being illegally transferred to the bank accounts of Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited.