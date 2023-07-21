ADVERTISEMENT

1,841 vacancies in I&B Ministry, its media units and institutions as on June 30

July 21, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The number of vacant posts in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B Ministry), its various media units, and institutions was 1,841 as on June 30, according to a government reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. In a written response to a query from Member A.A. Rahim, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said the number of new posts created during the past five years was 94 and the number of posts filled up through recruitment during the period was 446, which included backlog vacancies.

