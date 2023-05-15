ADVERTISEMENT

184 fishermen reach Gujarat after release from Pakistani jail

May 15, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Out of them, 184 are from Gujarat, three from Andhra Pradesh, four from Diu, five from Maharashtra and two from Uttar Pradesh.

PTI

Released Indian fishermen pose for a group photo as they wait before leaving for their home state Gujarat after they were released from Attari-Wagha border by Pakistani authorities, in Amritsar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A total of 184 fishermen from Gujarat, who were released by Pakistani authorities last week, reached Vadodara on Monday morning by a train from Punjab, the state government said.

These fishermen were caught by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) nearly four years ago from the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea, claiming they had crossed the notional border and entered Pakistani waters, the government said in a release.

In all, Pakistan released 198 Indian fishermen last week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of them, 184 are from Gujarat, three from Andhra Pradesh, four from Diu, five from Maharashtra and two from Uttar Pradesh.

"Thanks to the diplomatic efforts of the central government, these fishermen, lodged in Pakistani jails, were released and handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Punjab on May 13," the release said.

The Gujarat government made representations in the past to the Centre to secure the release of these fishermen, it said.

On Monday morning, the fishermen who arrived at the Vadodara railway station were welcomed by Gujarat Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel and other dignitaries, including MLAs Keyur Rokadia and Chaitanya Desai, the release said.

Out of the 184 fishermen from Gujarat, 152 are from Gir Somnath district, 22 from Devbhumi Dwarka, five from Porbandar and one each from Junagadh, Jamnagar, Kutch, Valsad and Navsari, it said.

From Vadodara, local authorities sent the fishermen sent to their destinations in four buses, the release said.

In March, the Gujarat government informed the Legislative Assembly that as of December 2022, as many as 560 fishermen from Gujarat were languishing in Pakistani jails after they were apprehended in the Arabian Sea.

The state government said 274 of the 560 fishermen were apprehended by Pakistani authorities in the previous two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Gujarat / India

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US