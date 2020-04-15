180 Pakistani nationals to be repatriated from Thursday

India will facilitate repatriation of around 180 Pakistani nationals stranded here because of the lockdown, sources said on Wednesday. This is the first time in recent weeks that India has made the special gesture for Pakistan’s citizens who were stuck here like people of other countries after India had stopped international air travel in March.

“The Ministry of External Affairs is facilitating the return of foreign nationals presently in India to their countries. These include those of Pakistan. We understand from the the High Commission of Pakistan that 18 of their nationals presently in India want to go back,” said a source who is coordinating the issue with it.

Officials at the Pakistan High Commission said medical tourists, attendants, family members and pilgrims are among the citizens stranded since March 24. They said the number of those seeking its help to return home has been increasing daily after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the lockdown. “The number was 180 till Tuesday but it increased to 188 today,” said a source.

The official said around 40 citizens would cross the Wagah border on Thursday and the rest would follow soon. India has facilitated the repatriation of the citizens of Australia, the U.K., Russia and several other countries in recent weeks. The evacuation of the Pakistani nationals is part of the same process.

However, this gesture is significant as it comes after days of exchange of fire along the Line of Control which left several civilians dead on both sides. India had served a strong demarche to Pakistan on Monday after a ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces claimed at least three lives.