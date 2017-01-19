National

18 life convicts granted remission in Tripura

The Tripura government has granted special remission to 18 life convicts lodged at the central jail. This is the first en masse release of prisoners in the State on the recommendation of the Directorate of Prisons.

A government official said the 18 persons completed 14 years in captivity and their good behaviour and compliance with prison rules were considered before the decision was taken.

The Tripura government had earlier passed an order under Section 432 of the Cr. PC to be able to consider remission of prisoners sentenced to imprisonment for life.

