18% candidates in poll-bound States, UT have criminal records: report

An analysis of the affidavits filed by 6,318 candidates in the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (till Phase-III) has revealed that 1,157 of them have criminal cases against them, according to the National Election Watch (NEW) and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The number of candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves amount to 18% of the total affidavits analysed. There are 632 candidates with serious criminal cases. Details of 474 candidates could not be analysed due to unclear affidavits available on the Election Commission websites, said the report released on Thursday.

Kerala tops the list with 38% of candidates declaring criminal cases against themselves. West Bengal (till Phase-III) follows with 25%, Puducherry with 17%, Assam with 15% and Tamil Nadu with 13% of such candidates.

Party wise, the report said, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has 75% candidates with criminal cases, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has 61%, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 51%, Pattali Makkal Katchi has 43%, Communist Party of India has 40%, and Trinamool Congress has 27% such candidates. In all, 8% of the Independents have criminal records.

The three top candidates with declared serious criminal cases in Assam are Akhil Gogoi, Dulal Bora and Sri Naba Kumar Sarania, all Independents. In Kerala, the report said, they are K. Surendran, Radhakrishnan and Sobha Surendran, all of the BJP; in Puducherry, they are A. Senthil alias Ramesh (Independent), P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram (BJP) and Angalane alias Deva Pozhilan of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi; and in Tamil Nadu, they are Rajasekar S. (AIMMK), K. Ponmudy (DMK) and R. Palani (Independent).

According to the report, the three top candidates with serious criminal cases in West Bengal till Phase-III are Bharati Ghosh (BJP), Barun Pramanik (BJP) and Himangshu Das of the CPI (M).

There are 13 (10%) “red alert” constituencies in Assam; 75 (54%) in Kerala; eight (27%) in Puducherry; 74 (32%) in Tamil Nadu and 21 (23%) in West Bengal till Phase III.

Financial background

Of the 6318 candidates, a total of 1,317 (21%) are “crorepatis”. Party wise, 86% of the DMK candidates, 85% of the AIADMK, 81% of the All India N.R. Congress, 76% of the AGP, 62% of the Congress, 61% of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, 44% of the BJP, 36% of the Trinamool Congress, 29% of the CPI(M), 25% of the NCP, 23% of the CPI (23%), and 22% of the DMDK are “crorepatis”. The average assets per candidate contesting is ₹1.70 crore.

The report said that 646 of the 6,318 candidates had not submitted Income Tax returns. While 3,106 (49%) candidates declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th pass, 2,724 (43%) were graduates or had higher degrees. The affidavits revealed that 90 candidates had declared themselves as just literates and 120 candidates were illiterate.

A total of 4,163 (66%) candidates declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years and 2,146 (34%) were between 51 and 80 years. Eight candidates were above 80 years, while one was below 25 years. Only 649 candidates were women.