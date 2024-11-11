 />
17,600 trees axed in U.P. to pave way for proposed Kanwar Yatra route, fact-finding panel tells NGT

State govt. plans to cut 33,776 trees in total for project, says joint committee; green tribunal directs govt. to clarify if number of trees to be axed has been calculated strictly in accordance with provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Protection of Trees Act

Published - November 11, 2024 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees walking during the Kanwar Yatra at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in July this year.

Devotees walking during the Kanwar Yatra at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in July this year. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Around 17,600 trees have been cut in Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh to make way for a new Kanwar Yatra route, a four-member panel constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has informed the green court. The State government plans to cut 33,776 trees in all for the project, the panel added.

Earlier this year, the NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report that the Uttar Pradesh government was planning to cut 1,12,722 trees for the project across the three districts for the proposed route between Muradnagar in Ghaziabad and Purkaji in Muzaffarnagar. The court in August had formed the joint panel to look into the issue.

The tribunal was hearing the case related to the alleged felling of trees and in an order dated November 6, a Principal Bench of the NGT — comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member A. Senthil Vel — noted that the joint committee had submitted its interim report.

“The interim report states that as per information furnished by the Irrigation Department, 17,607 trees have been cut in all three districts till August 9, 2024,” the order stated.

It also stated that it has been pointed out that permission was initially granted to fell 1,12,722 trees, but now it has been decided to cut only 33,776 trees.

The NGT has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify if the number of trees to be cut has been calculated strictly in accordance with the provisions of the U.P. Protection of Trees Act, 1976.

“The State will also clarify if the plants, trees, bushes, etc., being cut for the construction of the road and not counted in the 33,766 trees, fall within the definition of tree under the Act,” the order stated.

The State government has also been ordered to file an affidavit from the Additional Chief Secretary of Environment detailing the exact number of trees that will be cut down during the construction of the Kanwar route under consideration. “The said number will be disclosed having due regard to the provisions of the U.P. Tree Protection Act, 1976,” the order added.

The NGT also said considering the seriousness of the issue relating to a public project, the joint committee is “expected to complete the exercise as directed expeditiously and submit its final report without any delay”.

