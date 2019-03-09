National

172 commissioned as officers of Indian Army

Cadets lift a colleague as they celebrate after the passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 9, 2019.

Cadets lift a colleague as they celebrate after the passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 9, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

A total of 172 students have been commissioned as gentleman and lady cadets, including those hailing from Bhutan and Afghanistan, during a passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer, Commander-in-Chief, reviewed the parade on March 9 and encouraged the cadets to adhere to core values of the Indian Army. Also, he presented the Sword of Honour and a silver medal to the academy under officer Siddharth Bhawnani.

Lt. Gen. Singh complimented the cadets and staff of the OTA on the excellent standard displayed by all.

Cadets lift a colleague as they celebrate after the passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 9, 2019.

Cadets lift a colleague as they celebrate after the passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 9, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

 

He presented a gold medal to cadet Sandhya and a bronze medal to battalion under officer Noyonika Binda, an official press release said.

Lady cadets take selfie as they celebrate after the passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 9, 2019.

Lady cadets take selfie as they celebrate after the passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 9, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

 

Comments
Related Topics Chennai National
armed Forces
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2019 4:49:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/172-commissioned-as-officers-of-indian-army/article26481565.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story