172 commissioned as officers of Indian Army

A total of 172 students have been commissioned as gentleman and lady cadets, including those hailing from Bhutan and Afghanistan, during a passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer, Commander-in-Chief, reviewed the parade on March 9 and encouraged the cadets to adhere to core values of the Indian Army. Also, he presented the Sword of Honour and a silver medal to the academy under officer Siddharth Bhawnani.

Lt. Gen. Singh complimented the cadets and staff of the OTA on the excellent standard displayed by all.

Cadets lift a colleague as they celebrate after the passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 9, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

He presented a gold medal to cadet Sandhya and a bronze medal to battalion under officer Noyonika Binda, an official press release said.