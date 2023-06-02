17 senior positions in Central government to be filled through lateral entry 

June 02, 2023 03:01 am | Updated June 01, 2023 09:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Government has decided to recruit 17 senior officers in the Central government from the private sector through lateral entry.

The recruitment is for the post of three joint secretaries and 14 officials at the rank of directors and deputy secretaries in the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Power, Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Finance, Statistics and Programme Implementation.

This is in addition to 20 such vacancies — four joint secretaries and 16 directors/deputy secretaries — sought to be inducted through lateral recruitment that was announced on May 20.

Usually, such posts are filled by All India Services officers or State governments officials who are on deputation to Centre. Reservation for specified communities is not applicable to lateral recruitments.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to induct these senior officers from the private sector on contract basis.

The detailed advertisement and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on UPSC’s website on June 3.

The DoPT had in June 2018 invited applications against 10 joint secretary-rank posts through lateral entry mode for the first time.

The UPSC in October 2021 recommended 31 candidates for the appointment as joint secretaries (3), directors (19), and deputy secretaries (9) in different Central government departments, as part of the second tranche of lateral entry recruitment.

