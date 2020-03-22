17 policemen killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

As many as 17 policemen belonging to Chhattisgarh police were killed during an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district on Saturday.
The incident occurred late on March 21, but the death toll of the police personnel could be confirmed only on March 22 afternoon after their bodies were recovered.
Chhattisgarh Director General of Police D.M. Awasthi told The Hindu that 17 policemen had been killed.
Another official said that at least 15 policemen were injured and the Maoists had also managed to take away a few weapons belonging to the police.
