National

17 policemen killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

An encounter broke out between Chhattisgarh police and Maoists in Sukma district late on March 21

As many as 17 policemen belonging to Chhattisgarh police were killed during an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on March 21, but the death toll of the police personnel could be confirmed only on March 22 afternoon after their bodies were recovered.

Chhattisgarh Director General of Police D.M. Awasthi told The Hindu that 17 policemen had been killed.

Another official said that at least 15 policemen were injured and the Maoists had also managed to take away a few weapons belonging to the police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 5:56:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/17-policemen-killed-in-chhattisgarh-encounter/article31135089.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY