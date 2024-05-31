17 more dead in landslips, floods in the Northeast

GUWAHATI Floods and landslips killed 13 people in Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya during the last 48 hours, taking the rainfall-related death toll in the Northeast to 17 since Wednesday.

More than six lakh people have been affected in these three States, official reports said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took stock of the situation in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal, which witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. More than 40 people were killed in the cyclone-induced storms, flash floods, and landslips across Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland on May 28.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected… The Central Government has assured all possible support to the States and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected,” Mr. Modi wrote on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Ministers of the affected States in the Northeast and assured them of all possible help. He also briefed the Prime Minister on the situation.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers are with the injured for speedy recovery. The situation is being closely monitored and authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected,” he posted on X.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said: “As front-liners taking immediate response to the flood, the personnel of Manipur Fire Department have shown exceptional commitment in discharging their duties of rescuing and assisting the affected families. The teams have been active since day 1 and are now engaged in water distribution in different locations.”

Officials in Manipur said floodwaters started receding from the State’s capital Imphal and beyond across the Imphal Valley on Friday. More than 1.88 lakh people have been affected and some 24,000 houses damaged in the deluge, they said.

Manipur’s Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai said three persons died and one was reported missing in the aftermath of the cyclone. “We have set up 56 relief camps for more than 18,000 people rescued by various agencies,” he said.

Southern Assam worst-hit

Unlike in Manipur, the situation turned worse in Assam where six people, including two women, died on Friday. This followed the death of four people on Wednesday and Thursday.

The deaths were reported from southern Assam’s Cachar (3) and Hailakandi (2) and central Assam’s West Karbi Anglong (1).

“More than 3.49 lakh people have been affected across 11 districts. The authorities concerned have set up 187 relief camps where 28,317 people have taken shelter,” an Assam State Disaster Management Authority spokesperson said.

Cachar is the worst-affected district followed by Nagaon and Hojai in central Assam.

In Meghalaya, four people were killed in a landslip that occurred at Nongpriang village in Sohra in the early hours of Thursday. The bodies were retrieved on Thursday and Friday.