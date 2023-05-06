ADVERTISEMENT

17 IAF flights, five sorties of Navy ships rescue 3,862 Indians from Sudan

May 06, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - New Delhi

India launched Operation Kaveri on April 24 to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

PTI

Evacuees in an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

India on Friday wrapped up 'Operation Kaveri', launched to rescue its nationals stranded in crisis-hit Sudan, with the transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force making its final flight to bring 47 passengers home.

India launched Operation Kaveri on April 24 to evacuate its nationals from Sudan, which has witnessed deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group.

With the arrival of the Indian Air Force C130 flight on Friday, 3,862 people have been moved out of Sudan through Operation Kaveri, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Air Force operated 17 flights and the Indian Navy ships carried out five sorties to move Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, he said.

Mr. Jaishankar said 86 Indians were evacuated through countries bordering Sudan.

"The flight from Wadi Sayyidna which was executed at great risk also deserves recognition," he said, adding that air force and commercial flights were pressed into service to bring people home from Jeddah.

Mr. Jaishankar also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting Indians rescued from Sudan and facilitating the evacuation process. He also appreciated the support of Chad, Egypt, France, South Sudan, the UAE, the U.K., the U.S. and the United Nations.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Indians abroad was our inspiration," he said.

Mr. Jaishankar also lauded Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who was present in Saudi Arabia to oversee the rescue efforts.

Mr. Muraleedharan's presence on the ground was a source of strength and reassurance, he said.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also announced closure of the transit facility created at the International Indian School in Jeddah for evacuees from Sudan.

The facility provided comfort to more than 3,500 evacuees and served as a nerve centre for planning their onward movement to India, the embassy said on Twitter.

"Applaud the spirit, perseverance and courage of all those involved in Operation Kaveri. Our embassy in Khartoum (Sudan) showed exceptional dedication in this difficult time. Efforts by Team India stationed in Saudi Arabia and MEA Rapid Response Cell coordinating in India were commendable," Mr. Jaishankar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US